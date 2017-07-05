Navigation

HWBA 17 : Laneige BB Cushion Whitening SPF50+

ULTIMATE COVERAGE

Laneige BB Cushion Whitening SPF50+ PA+++, RM165

A pat here and there can enhance the appearance of your skin. Formulated with Laneige’s signature Hydro Ion Mineral Water, this BB cushion contains six minerals and three essential vitamins for longer-lasting moisturisation – say goodbye to that tight, dryskin-feeling after putting on your makeup. The
presence of an anti-darkening film also ensures your skin’s smooth and even texture lasts all day.
Carry it in your bag for a quick touch-up when necessary, with no worries of overdoing it as the
3D Skin Fit feature allows you to pick up just what you need for a natural-looking finish.

Two Tone Tint Lip Bar, RM80

 

