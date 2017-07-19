Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Waffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For More6 Quick & Easy Happiness Tips6 Quick & Easy Happiness TipsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult AdditionsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult Additions

HWBA 2017: Scent Maker Crazy Love

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 10:10 AM by

Judges’ Choice: Fragrances EDP – (Floral)

OH, LOVE!

Scent Maker Crazy Love, RM180 (50ml)/ RM290 (100ml)

This sweet yet seductive blend seeks to capture the blissful emotions associated with beautiful memories. The perfumer, an avid traveler, created this scent based on one of his many journeys across the mountains and seas. Rose and bergamot form the floral top notes, with citrusy lime adding complexity
to the sweetness. The heart notes are spicier and deeper, comprised as they are of peppers
and spicy cinnamon. Wrapping up this romantic bouquet is deep and sensual musk. It’s perfect for those who relish the heady thrill of being in love.

Also by Scent Maker:

Laurel EDP, RM180 (50ml) / RM290 (100ml)

 

 

, , ,

Related Stories