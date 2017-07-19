HWBA 2017: Scent Maker Crazy Love

Judges’ Choice: Fragrances EDP – (Floral)

OH, LOVE!

This sweet yet seductive blend seeks to capture the blissful emotions associated with beautiful memories. The perfumer, an avid traveler, created this scent based on one of his many journeys across the mountains and seas. Rose and bergamot form the floral top notes, with citrusy lime adding complexity

to the sweetness. The heart notes are spicier and deeper, comprised as they are of peppers

and spicy cinnamon. Wrapping up this romantic bouquet is deep and sensual musk. It’s perfect for those who relish the heady thrill of being in love.

