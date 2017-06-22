Navigation

HWBA 2017: LPG Endermologie® for Best Body Treatment

CONTOUR YOUR BODY

An exclusive and state-of-the art treatment that’s been favoured by thousands of women for nearly
30 years, LPG Endermologie® is 100% natural and non-invasive with no side effects. Combining the
latest technological advancements with innovative motorised rollers, LPG Endermologie® uses cellular
stimulation to mobilise tissues, boost circulatory exchanges, and naturally target fat that is resistant
to diet and exercise.

You’ll notice a visible reduction in cellulite and enjoy firmer skin at targeted areas.
For LPG Endermologie® enquiries, please contact 03-7809 6622/33.

