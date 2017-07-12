Navigation

HWBA 2017: Lipidol Cleansing Face Oil

Readers’ Choice for Makeup Remover / Cleansing Oil

Lipidol Cleansing Face Oil, RM24.90

A DEEPER CLEANSE

There are multiple benefits to cleansing your skin with oil. It removes makeup, dirt, and impurities more thoroughly than regular makeup removers and facial cleansers – a good start to the double-cleansing regimen. Lipidol’s  Cleansing Face Oil is scented with rosemary and niaouli essential oils, making it an even more relaxing experience for your senses. Just add a little more water and continue massaging to emulsify, before rinsing off with water. All Lipidol products are coloured using plant extracts; no synthetic dyes are used. It’s suitable for sensitive skin and is non-acnegenic.

