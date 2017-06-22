Navigation

HWBA 17: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask for Best Overnight Mask

Thursday, June 22, 2017

SLEEPING BEAUTY

Sleep

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, RM120

Make beauty sleep count by ensuring your face is well hydrated and nourished throughout

the night. Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask – an iconic product since 2002 – restores and repairs

damaged skin cells, supplies ample moisture, and revitalises by detoxifying and purifying.

Knowing the impact a good night’s sleep has on health, this mask has SleepScent™, a unique

combination of natural scents and aromatherapeutic properties. It encourages deeper

sleep over a longer period of time, so you’ll wake up feeling recharged.

Pair it with: Lip Sleeping Mask, RM75

