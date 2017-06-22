HWBA 17: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask for Best Overnight Mask

SLEEPING BEAUTY
Make beauty sleep count by ensuring your face is well hydrated and nourished throughout
the night. Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask – an iconic product since 2002 – restores and repairs
damaged skin cells, supplies ample moisture, and revitalises by detoxifying and purifying.
Knowing the impact a good night’s sleep has on health, this mask has SleepScent™, a unique
combination of natural scents and aromatherapeutic properties. It encourages deeper
sleep over a longer period of time, so you’ll wake up feeling recharged.
Pair it with: Lip Sleeping Mask, RM75