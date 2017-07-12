HWBA 2017: Celmonze Celwhite Whitening Treatment

Judges’ Choice: Facial Treatment

GLOW WITH IT

Adding exfoliating and brightening products to your skincare regimen helps, but to truly achieve brighter and more luminous skin, you’ll usually have to step it up a notch. Celmonze’s latest treatment uses powerful ingredients such as niacinamide (vitamin B3), antioxidants, minerals, and 15 plant extracts to calm, renew, repair, rebalance, and renovate your skin tone. It also stops the darkening process, lightens sunspots, repairs free radical damage, and accelerates skin renewal so you’ll have skin that glows at all angles.

