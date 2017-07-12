HWBA 2017: AsterSpring Oxygenating Vitalzyme Therapy

Readers’ Choice: Facial Treatment

BREATHING LIFE INTO SKIN

When our skin lacks oxygen, it appears dull and dehydrated, sensitive and becomes more prone to signs of ageing. AsterSpring’s Oxygenating Vitalyzme Therapy brings your skin to its highest level of radiance by exposing it to an immense amount of oxygen using the Bio-therapeutic Oxyderm machine, followed by Enzyme Biocellulose Masque which incorporates over 88 antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables to help repair skin from cellular damage caused by free radicals. Your skin will radiate in a healthy glow, clarity and smoothness, emerging energised and stronger to combat free radical damage and environmental aggressions.