Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Waffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For More6 Quick & Easy Happiness Tips6 Quick & Easy Happiness TipsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult AdditionsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult Additions

HWBA 2017: Antabax Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizer Spray

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9:09 AM by

Readers’ Choice: Multi-Purpose

Antabax Antibacterial Wipes

Antabax Hand Sanitizer Spray

GERMS BE GONE!

Stay bacteria-free no matter where you are: Antabax’s antibacterial personal care products keep you protected for up to 24 hours and kill 99.9 per cent of harmful germs immediately upon contact. And, unlike conventional bacteria busters, your skin stays soft and refreshed with a mix of vitamins and aloe vera. The formulation’s even gentle enough for daily use! Antabax Antibacterial Wipes can be used to wipe down your gadgets and gym equipment too, while the sanitiser spray disinfects toilet seats, handles, handrails, and handholds. With these coming in travel-friendly sizes, bacteria and germs won’t
be able to ruin your day.

, , , ,

Related Stories