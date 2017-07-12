HWBA 2017: Antabax Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizer Spray

Readers’ Choice: Multi-Purpose

GERMS BE GONE!

Stay bacteria-free no matter where you are: Antabax’s antibacterial personal care products keep you protected for up to 24 hours and kill 99.9 per cent of harmful germs immediately upon contact. And, unlike conventional bacteria busters, your skin stays soft and refreshed with a mix of vitamins and aloe vera. The formulation’s even gentle enough for daily use! Antabax Antibacterial Wipes can be used to wipe down your gadgets and gym equipment too, while the sanitiser spray disinfects toilet seats, handles, handrails, and handholds. With these coming in travel-friendly sizes, bacteria and germs won’t

be able to ruin your day.