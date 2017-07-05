Navigation

HWBA 17 : The Face Inc Primer Mist

FACIAL MIST

The Face Inc Primer Mist, RM 178

Get up to 15 times more hydration instantly and feel your skin tighten within 15 seconds – just with a single spritz of this! The Face Inc Primer Mist is a lightweight hydration mist that contains nourishing botanical extracts and natural moisture-preserving ingredients. It gives your skin an instant boost of moisture, vitality, and anti- ageing properties. Best applied before makeup, you can also use it after to set everything in place, and whenever you’re in need of a quick refresh.

*price includes 01x atomizer, 02x additional refills

Pair it with :

The Face Inc Cleansing Gel, RM48 Voted Best Cleanser for Normal/Oily Skin 2017

 

The Face Inc Moisturiser, RM108 Voted Best Anti-Ageing Moisturiser 2017

