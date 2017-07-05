HWBA 17 : Suisse Programme Advanced Cellular Boosting Solution

YOUTHFUL RADIANCE

With double the concentration of the patented Exclusive Biodynamic Cellular Complex (BCC), this serum recharges skin cells by infusing them with oxygen, enabling a higher absorption of nutrients.

To further enhance your complexion, the Triple Infusing Complex eliminates dullness, while the Triple Action Boosting Complex detoxifies skin damaged by environmental aggression. The combination of these three superior properties will bring the glow back to your skin.

You can also try:

Cellular Boosting Serum 30ml, RM650