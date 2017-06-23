HWBA 17 : Clinelle Hydrating Serum/Essence

BURST OF MOISTURE

Clinelle PureSwiss Hydracalm Serum, RM79.90

This serum is extremely lightweight, but don’t look down on its hydrating powers. It’s formulated with 3x HydraCalm action; natural hyaluronic acid that gently penetrates deep into the layers of the skin to provide an instant hydration boost, locking in moisture for 72 hours; natural, soothing, and anti-irritant Pure Swiss Thermal Spring Water, which hydrates while maintaining your skin’s pH balance at 5.5;and the Bio-Calm Complex that calms, restores, and strengthens your skin’s defense system. You’ll feel an instant boost in hydration as soon as you apply the serum, which leaves a non sticky finish as your skin absorbs it almost immediately.

READERS’ CHOICE

Pair it with: Left to right:

PureSwiss Hydracalm Cream, RM59.90, PureSwiss Hydracalm Lotion, RM56.90 and

UV Defense SPF50, PA+++, RM48.70