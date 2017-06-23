Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Waffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For More6 Quick & Easy Happiness Tips6 Quick & Easy Happiness TipsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult AdditionsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult Additions

HWBA 17 : Clinelle Hydrating Serum/Essence

Friday, June 23, 2017 1:01 PM by

BURST OF MOISTURE

Clinelle PureSwiss Hydracalm Serum, RM79.90

 

This serum is extremely lightweight, but don’t look down on its hydrating powers. It’s formulated with 3x HydraCalm action; natural hyaluronic acid that gently penetrates deep into the layers of the skin to provide an instant hydration boost, locking in moisture for 72 hours; natural, soothing, and anti-irritant Pure Swiss Thermal Spring Water, which hydrates while maintaining your skin’s pH balance at 5.5;and the Bio-Calm Complex that calms, restores, and strengthens your skin’s defense system. You’ll feel an instant boost in hydration as soon as you apply the serum, which leaves a non sticky finish as your skin absorbs it almost immediately.

READERS’ CHOICE

Pair it with:  Left to right:

PureSwiss Hydracalm Cream, RM59.90, PureSwiss Hydracalm Lotion, RM56.90 and 

UV Defense SPF50, PA+++, RM48.70

, , , , , ,

Related Stories

Help Ban Animal Testing by Signing This ...

Sleep

HWBA 17: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask for...

HWBA 2017 : Lipidol After Shower Oil For...

Here's How You Can Save The Environment

7 Other Uses For Your Lip Balm

Her World Beauty Awards 2017