HWBA 17 : Chosungah22 Jello Color Kit

Blending is a breeze with this six-shade eyeshadow palette. Its jelly-like formula – meant to mimic a fluffy cushion – is easy to dab onto the eyelids with your fingers. And thanks to the infusion of argan oil and shea butter, the texture is moist rather than chalky, so you won’t have to deal with messy specks of powder getting onto

your clothes. Comprising of matte and pearl sparkling shades, you’ll find it effortless to create different looks from day to night.

