HWBA 17: Bioderma Hydrabio Perfecteur SPF30

ALL- ROUND ACE

Bioderma Hydrabio Perfecteur SPF30, RM135

The skin easily loses moisture due to multiple factors including dry air, wind, stress, fatigue, and UV rays. A great way to ensure your skin is constantly hydrated is by having a product that gives you ample moisture while retaining water on the skin layer and preventing water loss.

Bioderma’s Hydrabio Perfecteur provides all that plus a soft-focus effect, rosy glow, and SPF 30 protection from UV rays.

Pair it with: Bioderma Sensibio H2O, RM 116