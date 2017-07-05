Navigation

HWBA 17 : Bio-Oil

WONDER OIL

Bio-Oil, RM34.95 (60ml)

What if you could fade scars and stretch marks, even out your skin tone, and revel in smooth and
soft skin with just one product? Bio-Oil, which has been in Malaysia for 10 years, is the answer! It
is the No.1-selling scar and stretch mark product since its global launch in 2002 with 332 skincare awards (and counting!) to its name, which goes to show it’s trusted by many. At the heart of its efficacy is PurCellin Oil™, an ingredient unique to Bio-Oil that changes the formulation’s consistency, turning it non-greasy and much lighter compared to other oils. With that, all the beneficial plant extracts and vitamins in Bio-Oil are absorbed easily to give you the best results.

For more information, visit www.bio-oil.com

