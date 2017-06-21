Navigation

HWBA 17 : Bio-essence Bird’s Nest + Peptides Bouncy Overnight Mask

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

BOUNCE PERFECTION

Bio-essence Bird’s Nest + Peptides Bouncy Overnight Mask, RM69.90

 

Achieve brighter and more youthful-looking skin while you sleep with this overnight mask that contains a luxury bird’s nest essence tonic and amino acid Bio-Whitening Complex.

The combination of both ingredients, nourishing bird’s nest to stimulate cell renewal and effective Bio-Whitening Peptides to control skin pigmentation, make this overnight mask efficient at repairing and improving your skin from all angles.

To wake up with bouncy and supple skin, apply this mask as the final step of your skincare regimen and leave it on until morning. No rinsing required.

Pair it with:

2nd Bird’s Nest + peptides Capsule Plumping Essence, M79.90

 

 

