HWBA 17 : Bio-essence Bird’s Nest + Peptides Bouncy Overnight Mask

BOUNCE PERFECTION

Achieve brighter and more youthful-looking skin while you sleep with this overnight mask that contains a luxury bird’s nest essence tonic and amino acid Bio-Whitening Complex.

The combination of both ingredients, nourishing bird’s nest to stimulate cell renewal and effective Bio-Whitening Peptides to control skin pigmentation, make this overnight mask efficient at repairing and improving your skin from all angles.

To wake up with bouncy and supple skin, apply this mask as the final step of your skincare regimen and leave it on until morning. No rinsing required.

