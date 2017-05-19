Navigation

Our Yuna, Has Scored Yet Another First at The BET

Yuna is now the first Malaysian to be nominated for a BET (Black Entertainment Television) award.

She received a nomination for the BET Centric Award for Crush, her duet with Usher, from her latest album Chapters.  Solange’s Cranes In The Sky, Mary J. Blige (Thick Of It), Fantasia (Sleeping With The One I Love), Kehlani (Distraction) and Syd’s All About Me are contenders in the category.

The annual awards show by the Black Entertainment Television network celebrates African Americans and other minorities in various fields of entertainment. It is mostly awarded to soul and R&B artistes.

The Centric Award recognises neo soul and/or traditional R&B songs and videos. Last year’s winner was Queen Bey for her song Formation.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 2.

Source: The Star

