Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Smoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattSmoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattWhat Happens to Your Body When You SleepWhat Happens to Your Body When You Sleep5 Beach-Ready Essentials5 Beach-Ready Essentials3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully

Get Your Next Macaron Fix at TWG

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 11:11 AM by
Prev1 of 3

Indulge your sweet tooth with this popular French pastry.

TWG Tea, one of the finest luxury tea brand in the world is recognised as a true innovator with the creation of new varieties of tea every season in collaboration with the world’s most renowned estates. Furthermore, TWG Tea also offers exquisite signature modern tea accessories and delicate tea-infused sweets and savouries.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that in conjunction with the World Macaron Day, TWG Tea has crafted three new marvelous flavors to join the exquisite collection of tea-infused macarons. The macaron was born in Venice, Italy from whence it voyaged with Catherine de Medicis on the occasion of her marriage to the Duke of Orleans, future king of France.

Prev1 of 3

, , , ,

Related Stories

Nope, Macaron Isn't Macaroon