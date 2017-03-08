Working with Women

For the past few years, I have spent International Women’s Day making sure we share stories on inspiring women from different walks of life, and highlighting the women we cherish and idolise. But, I wanted to do something different this year, today. I want to share about the women in my daily life, the women I work with. Every day, I’m blessed to be surrounded by truly amazing women. No, they haven’t won the Nobel Prize and no, they aren’t all women activists fighting to change the world but to me, each and every one of them is special and inspiring. Although the saying goes, “It’s hard for women to work well together”, I find that hard to believe especially after years of working in an environment filled with women.

From the CEO to my fellow editors, each one is a source of knowledge that I can tap into for inspiration. We all work on creating content for other women, and perhaps when you purchase the magazine you assume we have a great life attending events and mingling with the stars, but ladies, we’re constantly working. We’re constantly ‘fighting’ to present you with the best content, to share the best advice and the most important information you would need to know, and present it in the most creative ways. So, although there are days where we get all dolled up for events and rub shoulders with big shots, honestly, most days… every day, in fact… it’s about you. Because we’re women too and we know that you’re smart and knowledgeable, so we understand how you strive for the best, always.

One thing’s for sure, it’s hard for us women to hide how we feel. If we don’t like something, as much as we attempt to break into a smile, our eyes would give away our disgust and you’d know it for sure. This doesn’t quite work for men. They’re always trying to solve our issues even when we aren’t asking for help. Sigh, if only they listened… :P

On my team, there are 10 of us working almost nine-hour workdays together. Yes, we get moody when it’s that time of the month and yes, we get emotional when someone decides to leave the team, but nothing makes our teamwork stronger than being able to understand each other so well because we’re all women!

I have a writer for each section, and the key to functioning at our best lies in our ability to communicate and share our issues openly. I do not enjoy nor do I like to entertain or tolerate back-stabbing. I am often very open with my thoughts and practise this with my team. Each month, once the mock-up of the upcoming issue is put together, I sit and give it the once-over before it goes off to the printers. As I read the stories and look through the images, it warms my heart with pride that my team has once again put together a great read. I admit, I can’t help but compare our work with other magazines, but this only drives me to be better and to push the team to their full potential. If one of my writers ever becomes a magazine editor, I would be proud of her.

I probably am the most ‘matured’, okaylah… older person on the team, but every day I still am able to learn from the ‘younger’ ones. I’ve realised that if you let yourself be open to any ideas, comments or advice, working with women is an awe-inspiring experience.

Allow me to share what I have learnt from my team… My bosses have taught me to push myself and constantly change to be better, to strive for what I believe, to achieve all that my heart desires, and to do what I think is best for me in moments of confusion.

My sub-editor has definitely taught me about being more focused and paying attention to details. And she’s also in many ways pushed me to write better. My editorial assistant-cum-web writer has shown me that if you want to understand something, learn about it. She’s also taught me that you can organise your life! When it comes to beauty and fashion, both writers have strong personalities. One taught me how to push the envelope of my personal style and the other reminds me to look good if I’m stepping out of the office. I sometimes love going bare-faced too much.

Ah my features and lifestyle storytellers… these two have definitely amazed me with their writing abilities. A little guidance in the beginning and today, both write brilliantly. From them I learnt that asking the right questions gets you the best information. Today, I eagerly wait to read the stories they were assigned to write. I have one more writer on board and she handles all our special projects. Although she’s just joined us, watching her learn the ropes and push herself to truly understand each concept has taught me the power of enthusiasm. The two more women on the team are my precious graphic designers, both whom I am proud to call teammates. One of them is my art director, who I instantly connected with when I joined the magazine. She was fast to understand my vision and I was ready to learn her creative style. She is the one I lean on in times of despair and my constant motivator. I’m grateful for how much she trusts and believes in me.

So, as much as I am the editor, without my team, I would not be able to be who I am today and the magazine would not be as it is today – ever-evolving, empowering and supportive of all women.

Thank you to all the women around me. I may not say this all the time (although I do try to) but let me take today to say thank you for always inspiring me. Every minute of every day, I appreciate your passion, love, grace, patience, and encouragement.

I do believe that women who support and empower each other are the happiest.

Happy International Women’s Day