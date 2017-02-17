What You Need To Know About Tealive

Bubble Tea Anyone?

Tealive brews new life to bubble tea staple Chatime.

Loob Holdings Sdn Bhd, which owned Chatime bubble tea staple, has rebranded its 161 outlets to Tealive and remained on track for its expansion plan for the next two years.

Loob Holdings Sdn Bhd company’s CEO Bryan Loo shared on SAYS about the idea behind the re-branding.

“It’s because we’ve been telling the world that “tea is our life”. We’ve come to a point where we can say tea is who we are, tea is what we stand for, and hence, Tealive,” Loo said in the interview.

Loo also said that “Tealive” stood out because like “Chatime”, the name can be pronounced in a few different ways.

“You can call it “tea live” (pronounced like “leaf”), you can call it “tea live” (“life”), and most importantly, you can also see it as “tea alive”,” he said.

“So that’s the underlying meaning of our new brand. We’re telling people that we’re moving on. We’re telling them that we’re not only alive after everything that’s happened, but we’ve managed to pull through, we’re stronger than ever, and we’re not afraid of changes.”

Don’t worry you can still get your daily dose of Chatime’s best-selling in Tealive’s menu boards. But do expect to see new ones too!

Want to see how they make their infamous pearls? Drop by their first outlet in Pavilion Elite and see how it is made!

Source: SAYS