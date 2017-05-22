What Happened During Pippa Middleton’s Big Nuptials

There was much speculation over which designer Pippa would choose for the big day.

I guess most of us was expecting the return of Sarah Burton from the house of Alexander McQueen for this wedding (Sarah designed The Duchess of Cambridge’s Alexander McQueen gown for the Royal Wedding). Instead she went for a stunning custom-made cotton lace gown by Giles Deacon.

It was signature Pippa with the short and cap sleeves… lacy, high-neck, and simple—in the best, most stunning way.

“She has a great eye, she knew what she wanted.”Giles tells Business of Fashion that the dress was made entirely of bespoke, hand-pieced lace. “I wanted that ‘how-was-that-done?’ factor,” he said.

Let’s not forget about the ice, the 3.5 karats, $260 K Asscher cut engagement ring. Her wedding band on the other hand is indeed a practical option: simple gold band.

Still, despite how magical and dream-like Pippa looked, we can’t forget about the *other* big stars of the day: Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who made the. cutest. flower girl and page boy ever.

Source: The Telegraph

Image source : Getty