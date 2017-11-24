Navigation

What you Should be Doing this Weekend

Friday, November 24, 2017 10:10 AM by
After a whole week of work and routine, why not get out and have some fun this weekend with your family and loved ones?

Pic credit: North Delawhere Happening Mag

Read: Visit the first-ever Arts and Lights Festival for FREE!

We’ve got a few ideas for you to have an amazing time out, spending some good quality time with the people you love! First up:

Etsy Made Local Malaysia 2017

Pic Credit: Etsy Malaysia

The season of giving is just around the corner, so head over to Etsy Malaysia’s event where they’ll be handmade goodies by local vendors and you can also sign up workshops to get inspired! At an event like this, who can forget about food? There will be food vendors around the area for you to munch while you shop.

For anymore updates and information, visit their Facebook page.

Date: 25 November 2017, Saturday
Time: 11am – 7pm
Place: PAM Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia, Jalan Tandok
Entry: FREE

