Visit the first ever Art and Lights Festival for FREE!

For those of you who have heard of what the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles or even the Yayoi Kusama Exhibitions, you would know how Instagrammable they are.

If you have missed out on these interactive, aesthetically pleasing, and picturesque exhibitions, you won’t want to miss a chance to see the Arts and Lights Festival in Icon City!

Every Instagrammer’s and photographer’s dream

Mah Sing’s Group’s Arts and Lights Festival will be open to the public every weekend for the next six weeks! It is Malaysia’s first ever interactive pop-up art and technology experience – which are Instagram worthy place!

There are 12 different rooms for you to explore, take pictures in and enjoy with your friends and family! Guess what, each space you visit are meticulously thought-out and planned – from the positioning of the lighting and objects – to make it an Instagram-worthy picture!

THE ROOMS

Alien Dimension

Dimension Room



Ever wondered what life would be like in another dimension? A parallel world where the mundane and routine cease to exist and the stuff of dreams become reality where your wildest dreams come true and your greatest fears disappear. Perhaps in another dimension these mannequins are alive and breathing and us, the observer are the mannequins.

Here are the DEETS:

DATE: Every Saturday and Sunday from 19 November to 24 December 2017

TIME: 12 – 9pm

FEE: Register for FREE on EventBrite

PLACE: Icon City, 1, Jalan SS 8/2, Sungai Way, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

For more information on the activities and rooms, head on over to their official website!

Psst… Arts and Lights Will Pay a Visit to other parts of KL, Johor and Penang, so stay tuned!