Viola Davis Delivers Yet Another Killer Speech

Viola’s awards show speeches are almost impossible to ignore

Viola Davis won the best supporting actress Oscar for ‘Fences’ and we can’t sit still after that emotional acceptance speech.

As she has garnered critical acclaim for her stage, film and television performances, Davis has also earned a reputation for making powerful awards show speeches.

“People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? and I say exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, the stories of the people who dreamed big, and never saw those dreams go to fruition, people who fell in love and loss. I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession who celebrates what it means to live a life.”

Viola won for ‘Fences’, in which she starred opposite Denzel Washington, and she was quick to thank the actor who also directed her – “Oh captain, my captain, Denzel Washington” – as well as her parents for “teaching me how to live, how to love, how to hold an award, how to lose”.

With her Oscar nomination back in January, Davis became the first black actress to score three Academy Award nominations.

What an empowering women !

Source: ABC

