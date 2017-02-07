V-Day Collection At Starbucks That You Secretly Want

Starbucks has just dropped its annual V-Day collection.

A much as you hate to admit it, it’s hard to deny that those mugs, tumblers and coffee-themed gift sets still give you butterflies. There’s nothing wrong about having some feels over a pink, plasticky thermo situation.

It does keep your drink warm and all fuzzy.

So scroll on and check out these pods — for your sweetheart, or just for yourself… why not?

Images via Facebook Starbucks Malaysia

Head over to their stores to see the collection IRL!