Tous Les Jours Closing Its Doors In Malaysia

Thursday, May 25, 2017 5:05 PM by

Bid Adieu to this famous Korean Bakery

Tous Les Jours, home of  fresh breads, pastries and cakes  has published a post not too long ago on their Facebook to announce the closure of all their Malaysian outlets ( Bangsar, Empire Damansara, WOLO Bukit Bintang, and Subang’s Empire Shopping Gallery) as of today Thursday, 25th May.

No further explanation was given as to why they’ve decided to bring their operation to an end.

The French-inspired Korean bakery and cafe Tous Les Jours first opened in Malaysia back in 2013.

Source: Tous Les Jours Facebook

