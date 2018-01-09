All That Buzz About #TimesUp At The 2018 Golden Globes

What’s #TimesUp?
It’s an initiative which aims to combat systemic sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination across industries (blue-collar peeps, they’ve gotchu too).
Launched by the powerful women of Hollywood, this movement brought light to all during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Guests from all branches of the entertainment industry were seen decked-out in black to signal their solidarity.
An open letter appears in La Opinion and The New York Times today from us to our sisters in the Farm Worker’s Union. It is also a call to arms. We’ve started a legal defense fund supporting those across industries who’ve experienced sexual harassment, assault and abuse in the workplace. We’ve raised 13 Million and we’re just getting started. Join us in signing the letter and pledging any amount to the fund. Join us in saying the clocks run out on the abuse of power. #TIMESUP (link in bio)
Eva Longoria, a founding member of Time’s Up, told the New York Times that the all-black dress code was ‘not a fashion moment’.
“For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colours and our beautiful faces and our glamour,” she said. “This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”
Ahead, take a look at a bunch of women supporting and encouraging everyone to join in the #TimesUp movement, whether they’ve been a victim or not #MeToo.