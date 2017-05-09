The Color Run™ Returns! Here’s What You Need To Know

Get ready Kuala Lumpur for the most colorful fun-filled day of your life! You’ll have more color on you than your happy levels can handle.

Dubbed the “Happiest 5k on the Planet”, the untimed event organised by IMG is a five-kilometre fun run that has runners showered in coloured powder, in a celebration of health and happiness.

Taking place for the second time in Kuala Lumpur at Padang Merbok on 13 August, the 2017“Tropicolor” edition will see some 13,000 participants. So hurry grab your girlfriends, your bro’s, your friends, and your family to register!

Here’s how the event works:

Don’t worry about the time

As you all know, the run spreads across 5KM , but there’s no time concern here so you can take your time to get doused from head to toe in different colors at each kilometer.

The rules

Wear white at the starting line and finish plastered in colour! It’s call The Color Run after all.

What’s a Tropicolor World Tour?

You’ll get the experience of an island vacation in just 5KM! There you’ll get a series of brilliantly coloured zones based on a tropical theme, characterized by tropical arches, palm trees, island-style music, and even a ‘beach’.

Registration for The Color Run™ in Kuala Lumpur is now open head over to www.thecolorrun.my. to sign up!

Venue: Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur

Date: 13 August 2017, Sunday

Time :

6:00 am – Village open

7:00 am – 1st wave flag off

8:00 am – Last wave flag off

12:00 – End of event

The registration fee starts from RM90 per participant, with the addition of a new Family package and Child pricing.

Good news for CIMB Bank debit and credit cardholders, you can get 20% discount off the ticket price, via a promo code (subject to terms and conditions).

More information on The Color Run™ Malaysia can be found on www.facebook.com/TheColorRunMalaysia and @thecolorrunmy on Instagram.