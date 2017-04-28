The All-New BMW 5 Series Redefines Whatever You Think You Know About Luxury Cars

Refined engineering and an unmatched degree of connectivity.

On March 29 2017, BMW Group Malaysia introduced the All-New BMW 5 Series. Now in its seventh generation, the Most Progressive Sports-Business Sedan promises sheer driving pleasure and will set a new benchmark in the automotive premium segment in the country.

Mr. Han Sang Yun, Managing Director and CEO of BMW Group Malaysia said, “Since its first introduction in 1972, the BMW 5 Series sedan has created a lasting legacy in the automotive premium segment, embodying unrivalled performance, elegance and combining cutting-edge engineering with sophisticated innovation. Now, the new seventh generation All-New BMW 5 Series is destined to continue this remarkable success and ambition of the most successful Premium Business Sedan in the world.”

Han added that the all-new BMW 5 Series is already an award winner, recently taking home the much coveted iF Gold Award 2017, the highest accolade for Design at the recent iF Design Awards 2017. The All-New BMW 5 Series is also currently a finalist for the famed World Luxury Car of the Year Award 2017.

With enhanced driving dynamics, an unbeatable line-up of assistance systems, an unmatched degree of connectivity and a new and innovative operating system, the All-New BMW 5 Series is the most innovative premium executive sedan to date and points the way to the future of mobility in the segment.