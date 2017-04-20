Navigation

Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Is Pregnant

Thursday, April 20, 2017 3:03 PM by

Looks like someone’s skipping the rest of the grand slams this year.

Serena Williams has revealed she is 20-weeks pregnant by sharing a close up of her growing bump on Snapchat. She then deleted the selfie shortly after posting it.

That created a whole buzz among tennis fans about whether the news was legit or just another prank. Serena’s spokeswoman, Kelly Bush Novak then confirmed the news.

“I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall,”  Bush Novak said.

This is Serena and fiance, Alexis Ohanian’s first child.

Kelly Bush Novak told Reuters that Williams “definitely” would not be able to play again this year but “looks forward to returning in 2018.”

Source: Serena William’s Instagram

