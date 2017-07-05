[UPDATED!]Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo Getting Hitched!

Wedding bells are ringing for special forces captain Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki) and doctor Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo)

Their on-screen relationship soon carried over to real life. The two stars of 2016 hit drama Descendants of the Sun put an end to the endless speculation with this surprising announcement.

Their agencies, Blossom Entertainment and UAA, said in a joint statement that the couple plan to marry on 31st October.

It reads as follows:

“Hello. This is Blossom Entertainment and UAA. “First of all, we give our thanks to the Korean and international fans who have shown a lot of interest in and love for Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. Also, we ask for your understanding as we convey this surprising news. “Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October, 2017. A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways. “There was no choice but to be cautious prior to marriage, and so we are at last conveying this message. We ask for everyone’s understanding. “We ask for you to send the couple best wishes for their beautiful future together, and the two actors will be conveying the news to their fans separately. Thank you.”

However, fans are still having difficulties in understanding the fact that they’re getting married, since the Song- Song couple have previously denied being together.

* Song Joong Ki has released an official letter to fans, after confirming his relationship with Song Hye Kyo

I was recently able to be part of a drama that made me shine brighter than ever before and I enjoyed the happiest days of my life because of your tremendous love I received from everyone. After the drama, I gained another precious friend who I shared my honest feelings with, and we developed a loving relationship. — Song Joong Ki Read full statement here

Source : Soompi, allkpop