SAG Awards Speeches That Got Us Awed

Powerful political statements were made at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award ceremony. It was certainly a great platform to convey messages of love, hope, tolerance, understanding and also a reminder that everything and everyone matters.

Check out these speeches from the SAG awards that left us feeling connected and empowered:

David Harbour aka Chief Jim Hopper speech for Outstanding Performance in an Ensemble in a Drama Series – Stranger Things.



The ensemble cast — Harbour, Ryder, Brown, Schnapp, Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Joe Chrest, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Matthew Modine, Rob Morgan, John Paul Reynolds, Mark Steger, and Finn Wolfhard — received the award.

Mahershala Ali’s Speech for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Moonlight

Mahershala Ali’s ” I’m a Muslim” killed it during his poignant acceptance speech. Ali’s character Juan, definitely landed a spot in our hearts.

Kerry Washington during the “I Am An Actor” segment of the award show

Washington stepped up and said

Taraji P. Henson’s Speech for Best Cast in a Motion Picture – Hidden Figures

“This film is about unity,” says Taraji P. Henson, who played the incredible Katherine Johnson. Henson, along with co-stars Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer, played three brilliant African American women, who worked at NASA in 1960s .

Viola Davis’ Speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Fences

Davis, who has been vocal about the absence of black stories in Hollywood, honors the late August Wilson, and sends another message of true inclusion and celebration of differences.

Sources : Refinery 29 , BBC & VOX