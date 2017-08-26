Run A Relay For Life This October

Relay for Life is back for its 11th year at Dataran Petaling Jaya on 9 and 10 September 2017!

Organised by the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM), it’s the biggest cancer fundraising, awareness and celebratory event in the Klang Valley.

How you can participate

For 16 hours, participants of Relay for Life – patients, survivors, family, friends, local communities – take turns walking around a running track to show their unity against cancer.

The overnight event also celebrates the battle of cancer patients, honours those who died from the disease, and will focus on young adults this year.

Who will be there

A special ceremony, Luminaria, will honour those fighting the disease, and those who’ve passed on. You can also look forward to performances by Altimet as well as cancer survivors, Zumbathons, games, and a healthy cooking demonstration by Chef Anis Nabilah!

Sign up!

Address: Dataran Petaling Jaya

Starts: Saturday, September 9, 6pm

Ends: Sunday, September 10, 10am

Price: RM50 for individuals, RM450 for a team of 10, free for survivors

Register before 1 September at www.relayforlifemalaysia.com. Call 03-2698 7300 for enquiries.