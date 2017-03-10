Navigation

Nike Presents the ‘Pro Hijab’ for Muslim Athletes

Bringing modesty to a new level

Vivienne Balla/Nike

Another major brand has decided to pay attention to the clothing needs of Muslim women around the world : Nike.

Furthermore, the Pro Hijab is the result of a year-long collaborative process between Nike and top female Muslim athletes, such as weightlifter Amna Al Haddad and figure skater Zahra Lari.

The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport,” Nike said in a statement.

Vivienne Balla/Nike

The light fabric has tiny holes for optimal  breathability. Besides that, the length has also been designed to stop it coming untucked during activity.

Just weeks after hijab-wearing Halima Aden conquered the Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti catwalks in Milan, this is certainly a great leap for the giant brand into modest sportswear .

Due for release in spring 2018, the development represents a huge milestone for female Muslim athletes who want to don hijabs whilst playing sports.

The hijab will be available in three initial colours, black, grey and obsidian.

Source: telegraph.co.uk & nytimes

Image source : Nike

