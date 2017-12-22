Navigation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos are out!

Friday, December 22, 2017 11:11 AM by

We can’t get over how lovely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look in these engagement photos! They beam a certain glow as though they’re stars have aligned and were meant to be in these photos. Take a look for yourself and you’ll understand what we mean!

Look at the way he looks at her! Photographer: ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Fashion photographer, Alexi Lubomirski was asked to capture the happy couple’s photos earlier in the  week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

Their magical wedding will take place next May at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Sitting on some royal steps? Well, just look at that poise, absolutely elegant! Photographer: ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

 

Those smiles just hit all the right spots! Photographer: ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Story was first seen on the Guardian UK.

Pic credit: The Guardian UK and Getty Images (cover photo)

