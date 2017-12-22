Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos are out!

We can’t get over how lovely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look in these engagement photos! They beam a certain glow as though they’re stars have aligned and were meant to be in these photos. Take a look for yourself and you’ll understand what we mean!

Fashion photographer, Alexi Lubomirski was asked to capture the happy couple’s photos earlier in the week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

Their magical wedding will take place next May at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Story was first seen on the Guardian UK.

Pic credit: The Guardian UK and Getty Images (cover photo)