Indestructible Nokia 3310 Returns

Monday, February 27, 2017

Before there was Iphone, there was 3310!

It’s back, and it even has Snake! It was a hit with users back in 2000 and Nokia has re-released the classic model 17 years after it was first launched.

But please don’t expect much out of this fairly basic phone as it relies on 2.5G connectivity. It exists for you to make phone calls (22-hour talk time) and send texts the way you did a decade ago. Besides that, it’s not as bulky as it used to be, the modern version  is relatively smaller, thinner, and lighter all round.

Giving some life to its colour palette,  this time around it comes in yellow, red,  grey and  the infamous dark blue. It’s instantly recognizable as a Nokia, and HMD has even included a modern Snake game on the handset just to play on the nostalgia.

The new Nokia 3310 will be available  in Q2, 2017.

