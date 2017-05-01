Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Layering Your Dress Isn't A Bad IdeaLayering Your Dress Isn't A Bad IdeaThis Balenciaga Tote Bag Reminds Us Of IKEAThis Balenciaga Tote Bag Reminds Us Of IKEA6 Other Uses For Your Tea6 Other Uses For Your TeaFamily Kitchen with Sherson Season 3 Returns!Family Kitchen with Sherson Season 3 Returns!5 Signs You're Sabotaging Your Own Relationship5 Signs You're Sabotaging Your Own Relationship

No More Cash Lanes At Major Tols In Malaysia!

Monday, May 1, 2017 10:10 AM by

Cash-lane users, it’s time to go fully cashless.

Starting from 26th April 2017, all major highways in Malaysia will only accept Touch ‘n Go, SmartTag or PLUSMiles.

The affected highways are North-South Expressway (NSE), North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Federal Highway Route 2 (Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau), Seremban-Port Dickson Highway, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway, Linkedua Highway, and the Penang Bridge.

To facilitate this migration, sales of Touch N’ Go cards and top up lanes will be opened for 24 hours at all toll plazas, but it’s always best to keep an eye out for any petrol stations, convenience stores, Touch ‘n Go centres and ATMs so you can reload at your convenience.

Article from www.carlist.my

, , ,

Related Stories

What to Pack : Holy Grail Workout Essent...

Airbnb Under RM400 Around Malaysia

Indoor Plants That Are Perfect For Peopl...

7 Fuel-Saving Tips for Better Mileage

How To Deal With Your Child's Hair Situa...

Everyday Time-Saving Guide For Busy Peop...