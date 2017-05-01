No More Cash Lanes At Major Tols In Malaysia!

Cash-lane users, it’s time to go fully cashless.

Starting from 26th April 2017, all major highways in Malaysia will only accept Touch ‘n Go, SmartTag or PLUSMiles.

The affected highways are North-South Expressway (NSE), North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Federal Highway Route 2 (Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau), Seremban-Port Dickson Highway, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway, Linkedua Highway, and the Penang Bridge.

To facilitate this migration, sales of Touch N’ Go cards and top up lanes will be opened for 24 hours at all toll plazas, but it’s always best to keep an eye out for any petrol stations, convenience stores, Touch ‘n Go centres and ATMs so you can reload at your convenience.

Article from www.carlist.my