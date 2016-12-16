What To Do With Your Free MRT Ride

Been meaning to give the MRT a try? We’ve listed some things that you can do along those stations.

The first phase of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line start operations today, with Prime Minister Najib Razak announcing that commuters will be able to ride on the trains and feeder buses for free for a month.

From today until about the middle of next year, the trains will run between Sungai Buloh and Semantan for a total of 12 stations.

For those of you who’re outside of the line, hang tight! Phase 2, or the Semantan-to-Kajang portion of the project, is expected to be launched next July.

Here’s what you can do along for the ride

Sungai Buloh Station

Buy flowers and plants in Sungai Buloh

If you do not know, Sungai Buloh is a haven for flowers and plants lovers. Take a train ride to those nurseries at Sungai Buloh! It’s a floral wonderland and the plants are enthusiastically green. Here you can bargain your cactus, roses, pots, soil, fertiliser and even decorative items.

Jalan Sungai Buloh (old trunk road) where the nurseries are operating is also known as Selangor Green Lane.

*Disclaimer

Taking your 6ft tall Christmas tree on the train might not be a great idea. Maybe something at a smaller scale will do? such as small potted plants? Drag along a handy mini trolley to store your purchases, because those pots can be a handful.

Kota Damansara Station

Brunch at Rimba & Rusa

Hop-off the MRT and grab some brunch at this sunlight-filled space. Crafted by the team behind Wondermilk, the menu comes with a great selection.

Nowadays, it seems like apart from tasting great, the food also needs to be photogenic. People just love seeing what others are eating and showing off their own dishes at the same time.

This is just the right place to step up your Instagram game #instaworthy

Bonus point! The café has a little play area for kids upstairs, which is great during family outings.

Surian/ Mutiara Damansara Station

Get those Billy bookcase from IKEA

Going on a trip to IKEA is like going on a highly anticipated date, but looking for a parking spot at IKEA can be a battle. Hence, the train can be a great option as it’s just a stone away from the MRT station.

Now you can roam around, optimistically envision what your home is going to look like once you get back and build all your new furniture.

Most of their products are flat packed and designed in such a way that they are easy for you to take home yourself. However, if you prefer the hassle free option (Reminder, at this point you don’t have a car to slot in everything) IKEA have a range of delivery options to help you get your furniture home.

Bandar Utama Station

Shop til you drop or head to the cinemas at One Utama

There’s no need for any further explanation here.

One Utama is the place to be for shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure spots for all ages. Sigh no more, now you can go around with ease thanks to the MRT.

Taman Tun Datuk Ismail Station

Grab a cuppa from one of TTDI cafes

If you’re wandering around looking for a café to get some coffee after shopping at One Utama, TTDI is the right stop.

You can try Artisan Roast or Mukha along Rahim Kajai for starters. Quartet at Lorong Datuk Sulaiman is a good place to unwind and enjoy good music. Sticking to the same lane, soak up some strong lattes at Thursdvys for some Melbourne coffee culture.

Pusat Bandar Damansara /Semantan Station

De-stress at Hot Yo Studio

Joining the fitness bandwagon, you can stop at either Pusat Bandar Damansara or Semantan Station to get to Ho Yo.

Hot Yo Studio offers yoga classes that will help you sweat it out! Their classes are combinations of yoga with heat – which gets very hot at about 38°C.

The practice of hot yoga will bring you many benefits as well, which includes weight loss, muscle toning, and stress-relief!

At the end of the 60 minutes session you’ll feel light and toned!

The gates at the 12 MRT stations operates from 6am until midnight, plan your travels wisely!