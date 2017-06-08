MKxNHLebaran: Perfect Shoes For Your Raya

It may be Ramadan still, but it’s never too early to get your Raya bits and bobs sorted.

Introducing MKxNHLebaran

Now that you’ve gotten the perfect Raya number settled(lets hope so), it’s time to focus on your foot.

We’ve been on the hunt for some adorable yet comfortable selections – free from squatting down to un-buckle or put on your shoes during house visit kind of hassle. Don’t worry ladies, we’re not neglecting the aesthetics !

This year, Nelissa Hilman collaborates with Mimpikita on a special capsule collection #MKxNHLebaran . The collection is inspired by Mimpikita’s signature statements and known for their ebullient use of prints and clever play of vibrant colors with classy embellishments.

“Think elegance, grace and femininity–and oh Marrakesh inspired and feel,” said Nelissa.

Pearl embellishment satin slip-on heel and flats sandal in midnight blue and emerald green, as well as two-toned heel sandal and low block heel mules in neutral and metallic colors. Gorgeous isn’t it?

Here comes the best bit, you can wear this capsule collection during-and-off-Raya season. Isn’t that just a great bargain? We’re talking about eight-piece design here, so enjoy and choose wisely!

To #WalkInNelly this eid head over to NELISSAHILMAN.com or you can pay them a visit at their pop up store in Bangsar Village II. Besides that, it’s also available online and in-store at Mimpikita and FashionValet.

P.S If you’re ever in Publika, do drop by their booth at the Pasar Seloka, from 1st June – 21st June you might score some sweet promos ;)