Lady Gaga Gave Us A Taste of “The Cure”

Mama Monster gave us million reasons more to love her!

Headlining Coachella in front of the weekend’s biggest crowd so far, Lady Gaga surprised the annual desert festival with her brand new single ” The Cure”.

Covering for Bey, the Super Bowl halftime veteran gave something for everyone with her energetic performance.

And we can’t deny how it was hardly the first Coachella to boast mainstream musicians. Rihanna stopped by the Indio fest in 2012 to guest with Calvin Harris, and R. Kelly took the stage during Phoenix’s headlining set a while back.

An upbeat pop number, a bit of a return to form after the country-influenced, proudly synthetic ’80s-era sound, Joanne.

As for the rest of us couchella, hover here for the new music…

Source: LA Times, Pitchfork