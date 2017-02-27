Navigation

Justin Timberlake Got Everyone Dancing At The Oscars

Monday, February 27, 2017

Can’t Stop the Feeling!

Justin Timberlake opened the 2017 Academy Awards with an ecstatic performance of his feel good anthem “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from the animated movie Trolls . The song is also  nominated  for Best Original Song.

Starting outside the Dolby Theater, a tux-rocking Timberlake danced  his heart out and sang his way down the aisle to the stage. He then transitioned into a mashup of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” as he danced with the stars in the audience — including his wife, Jessica Biel.

Check out the performance below !

 

