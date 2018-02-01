Join The Body Shop Against Animal Testing

With it being the new year of the dog, The Body Shop and Cruelty Free International campaign, Forever Against Animal Testing came out in full force as a group of dogs gathered outside the United Nations Headquarters in solidarity. This practice of animal testing in cosmetics continues to harm up to 500,000 animals annually and both parties are to meet UN representatives to explore the topic further in favour of the campaign. Did you know that animal cosmetic testing is not illegal in 80 per cent of countries globally, inclusive of major Asian countries? To extend your support, sign the campaign petition at: https://www.thebodyshop.com.my/against-animal-testing/