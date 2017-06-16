Jasmine & Courts Promosi Raya Hebat!

Navigation

Looking for new goods for this festive season?

Courts Malaysia and Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd has jointly launched a Hari Raya promotion in the form of redemption discount for their customers.

After purchasing Jasmine products any of the following; PusaCream, BasmathiKing, PusaGold and Super5 from participating outlets like mini markets and hypermarkets, customers can present their receipts at participating Courts outlets within Peninsular Malaysia to get a discount of RM5 from their purchase of RM199 at Courts, plus a free 500 gram pack of Jasmine Super5.

The joint-promotion is from 27 May to 17 July 2017 and is valid only in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We hope to bring some festive cheer to our customers this Raya season through the collaboration with Courts Malaysia,” Mr. Lim Swee Keat, CEO of Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd said. “As they purchase new furniture, electronics or IT products, they can also enjoy some discounts from their purchase,” he added.

For more information, kindly visit www.jasmine.com.my or facebook.com/Jasmine Food Corporation.

