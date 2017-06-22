Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Waffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For More6 Quick & Easy Happiness Tips6 Quick & Easy Happiness TipsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult AdditionsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult Additions

Is This The End Of Nature Republic?

Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:12 PM by

Annyeong Hi Kaseyo, Nature Republic!

Another company has decided to pull off the ‘Tous Le Jour sudden closure‘ stunt, and it’s a very familiar beauty brand that’s in many major shopping malls across Malaysia.

Nature Republic Malaysia recently announced their sudden closure on their Facebook page by putting the word ‘CLOSED’ across their cover picture.

As of now, there is no official status on their page or official website, but there is one comment and a news link left by the admin, which perhaps may be the reason for their exit.

According to reports and this website post (shared by Nature Republic Malaysia’s Facebook page and their official website), the business has suffered due to founder and former chief executive Jung Woon-ho being embroiled in an illegal gambling scandal last year, and also a string of violence and lobbying charges. Now, Nature Republic has been put up for sale and it’s currently waiting for a new company to take over.

Is this really the end of Nature Republic in Malaysia? We will wait and see. For now, it’s goodbye to our favourite multi-purpose gel, the Aloe Vera 92% Soothing Gel.

 

, , ,

Related Stories

7 Other Uses For Your Lip Balm

Help Ban Animal Testing by Signing This ...

Here's How You Dry Shampoo The Right Way

WIN! Great Prizes This June 2017!

Here's How You Can Make ANY Lipstick Mat...

Brr, It's Cold In Here!