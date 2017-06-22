Is This The End Of Nature Republic?

Annyeong Hi Kaseyo, Nature Republic!

Another company has decided to pull off the ‘Tous Le Jour sudden closure‘ stunt, and it’s a very familiar beauty brand that’s in many major shopping malls across Malaysia.

Nature Republic Malaysia recently announced their sudden closure on their Facebook page by putting the word ‘CLOSED’ across their cover picture.

As of now, there is no official status on their page or official website, but there is one comment and a news link left by the admin, which perhaps may be the reason for their exit.

According to reports and this website post (shared by Nature Republic Malaysia’s Facebook page and their official website), the business has suffered due to founder and former chief executive Jung Woon-ho being embroiled in an illegal gambling scandal last year, and also a string of violence and lobbying charges. Now, Nature Republic has been put up for sale and it’s currently waiting for a new company to take over.

Is this really the end of Nature Republic in Malaysia? We will wait and see. For now, it’s goodbye to our favourite multi-purpose gel, the Aloe Vera 92% Soothing Gel.