Introducing The FIRST YSL Beauté Flagship Boutique in Malaysia!

The wait is real.

That’s right, all you fashionistas and makeup enthusiasts, your eyes have not deceived you. Internationally acclaimed and highly favored brand Yves Saint Laurent Beauté has announced that it will open its first standalone flagship boutique in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur this May 2017! For all of you who are not familiar with YSL Beauté, it is the makeup, fragrance and skincare signature of the most subversive Parisian couture brand.

Hitting a dry spell with all the same beauty boutiques around? Well spoil yourself with products such as the classic Rouge Pur Couture lipstick – famous for its iconic 01 Le Rouge shade, the much sought-after Vernis à Lèvres glossy stain lipstick, Le Cushion Encre De Peau fusion ink cushion foundation and the best-selling Touche Éclat concealer. Rumor has it, one is sold every 10 seconds worldwide!

If that isn’t enough to get you excited, then this will. There will be a Gifting & Engraving station available in the flagship boutique store, the first in Asia! Imagine getting to personalize your YSL Beauté product…doesn’t it bring tears of joy to your eyes?

We should feel truly blessed to be in Malaysia now as the flagship boutique here will also be the first in Asia to offer the prestigious and highly covetable Le Vestiaire couture fragrance range.

Besides the obvious class and quality of the products available, the flagship boutique store intends to overwhelm and bathe your senses with the young, edgy and luxury spirit of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. Modern and opulent, the glossy sleek black paneling complete with the signature YSL gold embellishments will dominate the boutique’s 1,057 square-feet interior.

So where will this amazing luxury boutique be located? It has been confirmed that YSL Beauté will be located at Lot 3.63.00, Level 3, at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Sigh..doesn’t May seem so far away? Well take this time to prep your wallet for the incoming spending. (JUST TAKE MY MONEY ALREADY!)

Picture source: YSL Beauté