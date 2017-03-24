Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Smoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattSmoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattWhat Happens to Your Body When You SleepWhat Happens to Your Body When You Sleep5 Beach-Ready Essentials5 Beach-Ready Essentials3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully

Introducing The FIRST YSL Beauté Flagship Boutique in Malaysia!

Friday, March 24, 2017 3:03 PM by

The wait is real.

Image result for ysl beaute logo

That’s right, all you fashionistas and makeup enthusiasts, your eyes have not deceived you. Internationally acclaimed and highly favored brand Yves Saint Laurent Beauté has announced that it will open its first standalone flagship boutique in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur this May 2017!  For all of you who are not familiar with YSL Beauté, it is the makeup, fragrance and skincare signature of the most subversive Parisian couture brand.

Rouge Pur Couture lipstick

Hitting a dry spell with all the same beauty boutiques around? Well spoil yourself with products such as the classic Rouge Pur Couture lipstick – famous for its iconic 01 Le Rouge shade, the much sought-after Vernis à Lèvres glossy stain lipstick, Le Cushion Encre De Peau fusion ink cushion foundation and the best-selling Touche Éclat concealer.  Rumor has it, one is sold every 10 seconds worldwide!

Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation

Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation

If that isn’t enough to get you excited, then this will.  There will be a Gifting & Engraving station available in the flagship boutique store, the first in Asia!  Imagine getting to personalize your YSL Beauté product…doesn’t it bring tears of joy to your eyes?

Le Vestiaire des Parfums – Caban

We should feel truly blessed to be in Malaysia now as the flagship boutique here will also be the first in Asia to offer the prestigious and highly covetable Le Vestiaire couture fragrance range.

Vernis à Lèvres glossy stain

Besides the obvious class and quality of the products available, the flagship boutique store intends to overwhelm and bathe your senses with the young, edgy and luxury spirit of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.  Modern and opulent, the glossy sleek black paneling complete with the signature YSL gold embellishments will dominate the boutique’s 1,057 square-feet interior.

Touche Éclat concealer

So where will this amazing luxury boutique be located?  It has been confirmed that YSL Beauté will be located at Lot 3.63.00, Level 3, at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.  Sigh..doesn’t May seem so far away?  Well take this time to prep your wallet for the incoming spending. (JUST TAKE MY MONEY ALREADY!)

Picture source: YSL Beauté

, , , , ,

Related Stories
viola

Viola Davis Delivers Yet Another Killer ...