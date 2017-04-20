Introducing the All-New MINI Countryman

All you need to know about the All-New MINI Countryman that will take your adventures to a whole new level.

MINI Malaysia has unveiled the All-New MINI Countryman, the second generation of the successful premium sports activity vehicle (SAV) from the most sophisticated premium compact automotive brand in the world. The new premium SAV vehicles from MINI are now the largest and most versatile models in MINI’s 57-year history and have been developed to reflect considerable advancements in the areas of space, functionality, athletic flair and premium characteristics.

Mr. Han Sang Yun, Managing Director and CEO, BMW Group Malaysia said, “MINI has been growing steadily in the Malaysian premium segment. Last year alone, the brand contributed over 900 vehicles to our performance here as well as recorded over a 19% growth in comparison to its performance in 2015. In the first quarter of 2017, MINI is already tracking as the third largest brand in the Malaysian premium segment and we hope to maintain this competitiveness in the industry with the All-New MINI Countryman.”

Sharing Mr. Han’s sentiments, Mr. Kidd Yam, Head of MINI Malaysia said, “In the long and illustrious history of MINI, the MINI Countryman has already successfully broken stereotypical convention of vehicles in the premium compact segment, pushing the understanding that the ideas of creativity and premium can coexist harmoniously in a highly segmentised automotive industry.