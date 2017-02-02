Navigation

Would You Eat The Nasi Lemak Ice Skream?

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Well, why not?

No, you’re not seeing things. We’re definitely talking about our favourite local dish, just in a frozen form.

A graphic designer by profession, 25-year-old Melissa Tan turned heads when she took her love for nasi lemak to the next level.

My aim is to produce something delicious, get people to like it and finally agree that this really is nasi lemak ice-cream,” she told Bernama.

Psshh it’s not as bizarre as you might think! Weirdness aside, you’ll still be getting your creamy, fragrant coconut rice taste topped with the usual condiments .

A dose of spicy sambal, egg, peanuts, crunchy ikan bilis, and cucumber come with the scoop.

Aside from nasi lemak, Skream also serves matcha-flavoured softserve and for Chinese New Year, they have kuih kapit too.

The whole idea behind the creative innovation was to create a new dimension to this traditional Malay dish – which she said was very much loved by all races in the country.

Melissa, a graduate of London’s Middlesex University, is determined to step away from her graphic design career in George Town to concentrate on her products, which are marketed under the brand name Skream Softserve.

If you’re ever up north in Aloq Setaq don’t forget to drop by Skream Softserve for an irresistible treat!

The ice-cream pop up store  is located at Caffe Diem,  44, Jalan Penjara Lama, Pekan Cina, Alor Setar.

ice

Image via @diemcaffe Facebook

Looking for a treat closer to the city ? Check this out :  KL’s Instaworthy Cafes That You Need To Visit

Source : Bernama, The Rakyat Post & The Star Online

