Clear Your Closet With H&M+GRAB

H&M And Grab moves outside of the Klang Valley to extend their garment collection movement

Residents of Johor Bahru and Penang Island, they’re coming to your city. No more excuses hoarders!

From 18th to 20th August, Grab users from any location within the Klang Valley, Johor Bahru and Penang Island will get to enjoy the convenience of booking a ride to pick up their unwanted garments direct from their homes between 11am to 3pm daily.

Since 2013 H&M have been opening their doors to unwanted and worn out garments and textiles, from any brand and in any condition, to raise awareness on the importance of closing the loop on fashion and reduce garments ending up in landfills.

Bookings can easily be made by a simple tap on the special H&M icon on the Grab application. Booking made is only applicable for garment pick-up only.

Upon collection, users will be rewarded with two H&M vouchers worth 15% off one item for every bag of unwanted garments that they hand over to their Grab driver. Each customer is entitled to a maximum of 10 vouchers per day.

Download the Grab application for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to activate your account.