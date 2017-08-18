Here Are 5 Things That We Miss Seeing At Good Vibes Festival 2017

We’re still having the blues. Good Vibes blues.

Just last week, approximately 13,000 party-goers attended the sold-out festival held at The Ranch, Gohtong Jaya and it was definitely a weekend that nobody will forget so soon. The line up both international and local just gets bigger and bigger – especially with this year’s fourth edition of Good Vibes Festival, with big music names like Dua Lipa, LANY, Phoenix, Kodaline, G-Eazy and Gnash leading the front. It was definitely a music festival catered to all music and party goers, as we see smiles and laughs around the field despite the wet conditions.

Here are 5 things that we miss seeing (and hopefully will see again in 2018) at Good Vibes Festival 2017

The Dynamic Performances

The performances – is what made Good Vibes Festival – good vibes. We sang our hearts out all night, to all of their popular hits. Namely, Dua Lipa’s “Ooh La”, Gnash’s “I Hate You, I Love You” and Phoenix’s “1901”.

The Surprise

Something we never thought of witnessing live (and not on Youtube videos) – a marriage proposal. What better way than to propose to your partner on stage, in front of 13,000 people with Kodaline backing you up? … Exactly, wow. Congrats to the happy couple!

The OOTDs

No music festival is complete without fancy, unique and creative OOTDs! Scroll through the gallery for some of our favourites from the festival.

The Happy Party-Goers

Jumping, singing, dancing, smiling and laughing away. Who cares about the rain and mud when you got pals to get down and dirty with you!

The Party Sessions

The energy is high at the Heineken Star Club and Electric Fields with DJs like Hulkas, Curzon, Goldfish, Lapsap, Tubby, Reddi Rocket, and Dan Shiv (Just to name a few) keeping the crowd grooving to the beats of electro, house and hip hop all night.