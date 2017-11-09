Gallery Weekend Kuala Lumpur Returns

Calling all lovers of arts – mark your calendars! It’s Gallery Weekend Kuala Lumpur from the 8th to 10th of December – you’ll be enjoying gallery hopping, luminary talks (international curators and art experts will share tips on how to collect, curate, and view artworks), private collection viewing, museum tours and more throughout the city for free.

Having launched successfully last year, this year’s chapter sees a partnership with other international gallery weekends, including Brussels and Barcelona. It also offers an inter-disciplinary programme – walking you through textile museums, leading contemporary art galleries, and restaurants.

What’s more, GWKL has partnered up with Stripes Hotel and GRAB Car to ensure it will be easy for you to get around:

Stay Partner: Stripes Hotel by YTL

Promo Code: GWKL2017

Ride Partner: GRAB Car

Promo Code: GWKL2017

*For more info, check out www.gw-kl.com/gwkl2017/