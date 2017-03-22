Frida Kahlo’s Emoji Got Us Smiling

I paint self-portraits because I am so often alone, because I am the person I know best. – Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo was a legendary Mexican painter whose largely autobiographical work touched upon issues of gender, class, surrealism, love, loss and magic #feministicon

Frida was just perfect for the project,” says Sam Cantor, the creator of FridaMoji, in an interview with Artsy about the new release. The Los Angeles-based gallerist and graphic designer continued, “She conveyed her emotions so honestly and openly in her work. What better artist to translate into emoji, which we use to express emotion today?”

Museumito and the Frida Kahlo Corporation have now created an app that features over 160 emojis featuring Frida Kahlo, taking inspiration from different portraits that she painted, including Self-Portrait with Monkeys and The Two Fridas.

Frida Kahlo painted 55 self-portraits over the course of her life and the emojis feature the moods, scenes and themes that Frida painted. Besides that, she’s also the first Mexican artist to be featured in the Louvre,

Los Angeles-based graphic designer and gallerist Sam Cantor has previously created emoji to resemble the works of van Gogh and Basquiat.

